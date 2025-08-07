Former UFC fighter Ben Askren reveals why he turned to Christianity after double lung transplant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren says he turned to faith after waking up from a medically induced coma and undergoing a double lung transplant following a severe case of pneumonia.

During an interview with FloWrestling published last week, the former Olympic wrestler spoke about his journey and the moment he woke up from a coma and decided to become a Christian.

"There was multiple times where they thought I was dead. Like I was dead, that’s the other side," Askren said in the video. "I woke up and I just decided I was a Christian. So, that’s crazy."

Askren went on to explain that while he attended church with his wife, he never felt the call to faith.

"I went with my wife to church for 15 years because that was part of the deal. I said, ‘Well, I’m not Christian, but I’ll support you.’ And it was really weird when I woke up, I’m like ‘I gotta do it.’ You know? So, that was kind of weird," he continued.

"[I have] so much gratitude for everyone who’s helped out. So many people have donated money, watched our kids, donated food, a lot of friends come and hangout with me – just so much gratitude for being around me."

Askren recalls going to the hospital in May with what he initially thought was some sort of back pain. Instead, the former fighter was placed on a ventilator in June and eventually placed on the donor list for lung transplant on June 24.

His surgery was a success, and Askren has taken to social media to update his fans and supporters as he continues his recovery journey. In his latest update this week, he told fans that he made his "almost third lap today" around his hospital floor.

"Making some good progress. Hope you guys are doing the same with your lives."

Askren, 40, was an NCAA champion in the 170-pound division in 2006 and 2007 and competed for Team USA in the 2008 Olympics. He won gold medals at the 2005 Pan American Championships and the 2009 World Championships.

He transitioned to MMA fighting when he debuted in Bellator in 2010. He competed in ONE Championship before moving to the UFC. In 2021, Askren fought Jake Paul in a boxing match, and he was knocked out in the first round.

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson contributed to this report.