Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

UFC

Former UFC fighter, 38, found dead in Florida jail cell amid domestic violence case

Godofredo Pepey went 5-6 in UFC career from 2012 to 2018 before facing felony charges in June

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Former UFC fighter Godofredo Pepey was found dead in his jail cell in Florida on Saturday night from an apparent suicide, police said. He was 38.

The Brazilian fighter, who was in custody in connection with a domestic violence case, was discovered "unresponsive" just before 8 p.m. by a detention deputy conducting routine checks, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Godofredo Pepey celebrates

Godofredo Pepey (red gloves) reacts after defeating Andre Fili during UFC Fight Night at Ginasio do Maracanazinho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 21, 2015.  (Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports)

Detectives said jail staff removed "a sheet" from around his neck and immediately began performing life-saving measures. Pepey was transferred to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Detectives said no foul play was suspected, and his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. His official cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s report.

Pepey, whose real name is Godofredo Castro de Oliveira, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and held without bond following his June arrest. According to online records, he was facing four charges, including three felony charges of kidnapping, tampering with a victim and battery.

Godofredo Pepey punches

(L-R) Godofredo Pepey of Brazil punches Shane Burgos in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on July 22, 2017. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC'S DANA WHITE CONFIRMS FBI TALKS OVER UNUSUAL BETTING ACTIVITY ON FIGHTER ISAAC DULGARIAN MATCH

He also faced an additional misdemeanor battery charge. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The incident involved the UFC fighter and his wife and reportedly stemmed from a "jealousy issue," the New York Post reported, citing a police report. He was accused of dragging her by her hair and choking her until she lost consciousness multiple times.

Godofredo Pepey weighs in

Godofredo Pepey during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on July 22, 2016. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, the attack left his wife with visible injuries to her face and neck.

Pepey went 5-6 in his UFC career which lasted from 2012 to 2018. He last fought professionally in 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue