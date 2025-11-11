Former UFC fighter, 38, found dead in Florida jail cell amid domestic violence case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Former UFC fighter Godofredo Pepey was found dead in his jail cell in Florida on Saturday night from an apparent suicide, police said. He was 38.

The Brazilian fighter, who was in custody in connection with a domestic violence case, was discovered "unresponsive" just before 8 p.m. by a detention deputy conducting routine checks, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Detectives said jail staff removed "a sheet" from around his neck and immediately began performing life-saving measures. Pepey was transferred to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives said no foul play was suspected, and his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. His official cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s report.

Pepey, whose real name is Godofredo Castro de Oliveira, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and held without bond following his June arrest. According to online records, he was facing four charges, including three felony charges of kidnapping, tampering with a victim and battery.

He also faced an additional misdemeanor battery charge. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The incident involved the UFC fighter and his wife and reportedly stemmed from a "jealousy issue," the New York Post reported, citing a police report. He was accused of dragging her by her hair and choking her until she lost consciousness multiple times.

According to the report, the attack left his wife with visible injuries to her face and neck.

Pepey went 5-6 in his UFC career which lasted from 2012 to 2018. He last fought professionally in 2022.