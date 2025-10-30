Former NFL star Steve Smith Sr unleashes scathing assessment of Bills' Keon Coleman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former wide receiver and current NFL analyst Steve Smith Sr. delivered a harsh critique of second-year Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman.

During the latest edition of the "89 with Steve Smith Sr" podcast, the former Carolina Panthers star offered a scathing critique of Coleman.

Smith's comments centered on Coleman’s drop in production this season and his apparent inability to "get separation" from defenders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Well, the short version: nothing," Smith said. "I haven’t seen anything from him because he hasn’t had the opportunities, because opportunities don’t make themselves available. He just doesn’t get open fast enough. Now, Josh Allen looks his way… When it’s press coverage, Josh looks over there, but Josh gets off of him very fast. And some people, like they do, jump in the comments and say, ‘Well, he was open on this play, but Josh got off of him.’ That means he’s taking too long. That means the quarterback doesn’t have confidence in your ability to get there."

TOM BRADY'S NFL POWER RANKINGS: WE HAVE A NEW NO. 1, AND IT HAS TB12 FEELING 'SICK'

Coleman was targeted 57 times in the 13 games he played during the 2024 season, finishing the year with 556 receiving yards. He has 267 receiving yards on 27 targets so far in 2025. Smith and his co-host, James Palmer, highlighted the drop in passes thrown to Coleman since Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Coleman had eight receptions in the first game of the season, but has hauled in just 19 passes in the ensuing weeks.

Coleman had eight receptions in the first game of the season but has hauled in just 19 passes in the ensuing weeks. Coleman is listed at 6 feet 4 inches, while Smith was listed at 5 feet 9 inches during his NFL career. Despite the height difference, Smith made it clear he stands firm in his doubts about Coleman’s ability to become a top option in the Bills’ passing game.

"And you remember, I get accused of people who are taller than 6-feet, ‘Oh, Steve, you’re jealous,’" Smith continued. "My man, out of 12 contested targets, he got four. That is less than 30 cents. The five stick of gum is 35 cents right now…. When you got halitosis, those five sticks of gum can help and improve and higher your percentage of not walking out the club lonely, and he ain’t got a chance."

"He doesn’t have the ability to be a true No. 1, and he’s not," Smith said. "He ain’t the guy. Can’t get separation. Can’t get off the jam. Doesn’t have it. You can’t teach a dog how to bark. You either got it or you don’t."

Coleman appeared to catch wind of Smith’s remarks, but he downplayed the tough evaluation by posting four laughing face emojis on X.

The Bills have a perfect 4-0 record in 2025 in games where Coleman has at least 25 receiving yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After dropping games to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in consecutive weeks, the Bills got back on the winning track in a blowout Week 8 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

The Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of the most recent AFC Championship Game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.