Former NFL star and Senate candidate Herschel Walker gets bachelor's degree at 62 years old

College Football Hall of Famer and former Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walked the graduation stage at the Univeristy of Georgia on Friday, receiving his bachelor's degree at 62 years of age.

Walker completed his degree in housing management and policy from the university 42 years after he played his last college football season there in 1982, when he won the Heisman Trophy as a running back.

Walker even struck his Heisman Trophy pose during the ceremony.

After leaving the university without a degree after 1982, Walker started his pro football career in the now-defunct USFL, which aimed to be a competitor to the NFL in the 1980s. He played for the New Jersey Generals, which was owned by President-elect Trump at the time.

After the league folded, Walker entered the NFL Draft and was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in 1986 in the fifth round.

Walker is most known for being part of one of the most iconic trades in NFL history in 1989. The trade sent Walker from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings, in exchange for players and NFL Draft picks the Cowboys used to build a team who won three Super Bowls in four years from 1992 to 1995.

In 2022, Walker won the Republican Senate nomination in Georgia by an overwhelming majority of the vote after receiving the endorsement of Trump . However, the race between Walker and first-term Sen. Warnock went to a runoff, because neither candidate had received a majority vote in the general election. Warnock ended up winning in the runoff.

Despite losing, Walker has been a vocal proponent of other right-wing figures and principles, and he was a vocal advocate for Trump during this election cycle.

Walker re-enrolled at the University of Georgia after that senate defeat and finished his degree in less than two years after going back to school. He even reportedly attended classes in person, according to The Atlanta Constitution Journal.

His graduation on Friday coincides with a number of other former Bulldogs players, as the program celebrated the grads in a post on X.

Walker has also competed for the U.S. bobsled team in the Olympics, started multiple businesses, done motivational speaking and even taken a shot at competing as a mixed martial arts fighter.