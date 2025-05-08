Former NFL player Kevin Ware pleads guilty for murder of girlfriend Taylor Pomaski: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Ware Jr., who spent two seasons in the NFL, entered a guilty plea just days before jury selection for his trial for the murder of Ware's then-girlfriend Taylor Pomaski was scheduled to begin, multiple Houston media outlets reported on Thursday.

The former football tight end accepted a plea deal during his court appearance on Wednesday.

Ware agreed to 30 years in prison for murder and tampering with evidence, "specifically a corpse" in Pomaski's death, according to FOX 26 Houston. The 44-year-old was accused of setting fire to Pomaski's corpse.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Neal Davis III, the attorney of record for Ware, also did not immediately respond.

A Harris County, Texas, grand jury indicted Ware in July 2022 on murder and tampering charges. The City of Houston is the Harris County seat and its largest city.

Pomaski's last known appearance was in April 2021. She was 29 at the time and was at her home in Texas. After several months of searching, the Harris County Sheriff's Department located human remains in a ditch in December 2021. In April 2022, authorities identified the remains as Pomaski's.

Ware was arrested on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. The arrest happened before Pomaski disappeared. Ware was released on bond in April 2021 — Pomaski disappeared later that month. Ware's murder charges in Pomaski's death will run concurrently with his weapons and drugs charges, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Ware is expected to be formally sentenced on May 9.

Ware played for Washington in 2003 before spending the 2004 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

