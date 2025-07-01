Former NFL defensive lineman Oliver Gibson dead at 53

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oliver Gibson, a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, has died, his family and Notre Dame announced.

He was 53.

Gibson played nine seasons in the NFL after the Steelers selected the former Fighting Irish star in the fourth round of the 1995 draft. He was in the same draft class as Mark Bruener, Kordell Stewart and Brenden Stai.

He played four seasons in Pittsburgh and another five in Cincinnati.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Oliver Gibson. We send our condolences to his family and friends," Notre Dame said in a statement on Monday.

Gibson played in 133 games and recorded 17.5 sacks along with 243 combined tackles. The best season of his career came in 1999, when he put together 4.5 sacks with 41 tackles. He played all 16 games with the Bengals that year.

He played from 1995-2003.

Former Bengals star Chad OchoCinco was among those who shared their condolences on social media.

He played high school football in Romeoville, Illinois, where he was named the USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year.

Gibson returned to his alma mater in 2014 to become the head football coach, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. He was also an assistant basketball coach.