Ex-North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper takes swipe at Mikko Rantanen after he's traded from Hurricanes

Roy Cooper, the former governor of North Carolina, took a swipe at former Carolina Hurricanes winger Mikko Rantanen after Rantanen was traded Friday.

Rantanen, 28, played in just 13 games with the Hurricanes after they acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche in January, scoring just two goals during his brief stint.

After an interesting debacle with a long-term contract in Carolina, the Hurricanes made a second trade, this time sending Rantanen to the Dallas Stars, the team with which he ultimately signed a long-term extension with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Bad turnover, Mikko. You would have loved it here but didn’t give NC a chance," Cooper posted to social media. "On the bright side, if (the Hurricanes) were getting for the playoffs what they got these last 13 games, then it’s for the best. Now it’s time for a Carolina Cup run!"

Because Rantanen wasn’t ready to decide on an extension and commit long-term, the Hurricanes traded him to the Stars in return for forward Logan Stankoven, two first-round picks and two third-round picks, according to an ESPN report.

The Stars are also reportedly signing Rantanen to an eight-year, $12 million-per-year contract extension.

DUCKS' GOALIE JOHN GIBSON GOES BEHIND THE BACK FOR INSANE SAVE OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE

Rantanen was expected to provide a big boost to the Hurricanes but had just six points in his 13 games after scoring 64 points in 49 games with the Avalanche prior to being traded.

The Hurricanes dealt Martin Necas and Jack Drury to the Avalanche for Rantanen, a hefty price to acquire the Finnish winger.

Necas had 55 points in 49 games with the Hurricanes before being traded and has fit in well with Colorado, scoring 15 points in 14 games with the Avalanche.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hurricanes have 78 points this season, are in second place in the Metropolitan Division and are firmly in playoff position.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.