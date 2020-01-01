Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dead at 77

David Stern, the former commissioner of the National Basketball Association widely credited with leading the league through a period of tremendous growth, died Wednesday. He was 77.

In a statement, the NBA said Stern had died "as a result" of a brain hemorrhage he suffered Dec. 12. At the time, ESPN reported that Stern underwent emergency surgery after collapsing at a Manhattan restaurant.

"For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action," Adam Silver, Stern's successor as commissioner, said in a statement. "He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work."

Stern worked at the NBA for more than 35 years, beginning with his hiring as the league's general counsel in 1978. He became the league's executive vice president two years later and succeeded Larry O'Brien as commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. He remained in the job for the next 30 years before stepping aside in favor of his longtime deputy, Silver, in 2014.

In his statement, Silver credited his predecessor with "usher[ing] in the modern global NBA.

"He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world," Silver said. "Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation."

During Stern's tenure, a league that had trouble securing live telecasts of finals games a few short years earlier became a more than $5 billion a year industry, while basketball became one of the most popular sports in the world after soccer.

As part of its growth, the NBA expanded from 23 to 30 teams during Stern's tenure, though some expansions were more successful than others. While the Miami Heat have won three NBA titles since entering the league in 1988, the Vancouver Grizzlies lasted just six seasons in their original home before moving to Memphis in 2001. Stern was also widely criticized for supporting the move of the Seattle SuperSonics to Oklahoma City, leaving one of the NBA's most fervent fan bases without a team to support.

Stern is survived by wife Dianne and sons Eric and Andrew.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.