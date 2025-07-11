Former Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo reflects on firing, extends offer to fans for Home Run Derby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Rizzo's run with the Washington Nationals came to an end earlier this week. The MLB club relieved Rizzo of his general manager duties after 16 years.

Rizzo helped build the Nationals' 2019 World Series-winning roster. But the team has had a rough first half of the 2025 season and entered Friday's action in last place in the NL East.

Despite his unceremonious exit from the Nationals, Rizzo still took a moment to show his appreciation for the team's fan base by offering what was likely an unexpected gesture.

Rizzo, via his Rizzo Family Foundation Instagram account, confirmed the nonprofit's work would continue. He also expressed his gratitude to the fans and noted he would be willing to cover the costs of drinks at a couple of sports bars ahead of Monday's Home Run Derby.

"As a way to say thank you to the fans for 19 amazing years with the Washington Nationals, grab a ‘Round on Riz’ Monday, July 14 before the Home Run Derby at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter’s Sports Bar. First round of beer is on us from 5-7 pm. Cheers to an incredible ride!" the social media post said.

Rizzo also reacted to his dismissal during a radio interview, saying he had "no regrets" about his time in the front office.

"I’m proud of what we accomplished," he told 106.7 The Fan. "I know I did it my way, leading the organization the way I felt was best, and we had a lot of success."

Rizzo also acknowledged the expectations associated with overseeing an MLB team's baseball operations.

"This is a performance-based industry. When you don't perform to the standards that ownership has set, it's their option to make changes," he said.

"I was a little surprised, but I wasn't shocked [after he was fired]," Rizzo said. "The Lerners and I have talked every Monday since I’ve been there. … We had consistent communication throughout, and I don't think it was based on one series."

Mark Lerner is the Nationals' current principal owner. His father, Ted Lerner, served as the franchise's owner for many of the same years Rizzo was the general manager.

Washington compiled a 1,263-1,317 record and advanced to the postseason five times under Rizzo. The Nationals also recently parted ways with manager Dave Martinez.

