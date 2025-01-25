Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick supports Trump revoking Fauci's security detail

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick gave her seal of approval to President Donald Trump's decision to revoke Dr. Anthony Fauci's security detail.

In an Instagram story Friday night, Patrick shared a news story about Fauci losing the security detail with a quote from Trump, adding the caption "Damn right."

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) requested security for Fauci in 2020 to protect him from threats he received as the top health official and public spokesperson during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that detail was pulled Thursday night.

"I think, you know, when you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off and, you know, you can't have them forever," Trump said of the decision. "We took some off other people, too, but you can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government."

When asked if he would feel partially responsible if something were to happen to Fauci, Trump said he would not.

"No. You know, they all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security," Trump said. "Certainly, I would not take responsibility."

Patrick has been one of the more outspoken figures in her sport in support of Trump and Republicans over the last year. She most recently suggested it must be difficult for California residents to accept how their state is managed after the government response to the LA wildfires.

After Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones said Wednesday teams have struggled to maintain water pressure on the system, which allows water to be pushed into fire hydrants, Patrick responded with a post on X.

"California has 840 miles of coast line and 3,000 lakes and reservoirs. Why don’t they have enough water to fix any and all fires?" she wrote on X.

"At some point I have to imagine it’s getting difficult for hardcore Cali lovers to accept the state of their state and how it’s managed."

She then wrote that it's time for Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign, using the term "Newscum."

In October, Patrick confirmed in an interview on "Jesse Watters Primetime" she would be casting her first-ever vote for president in 2024, and it would be for Trump.

"It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice," Patrick told Watters.

Patrick added she doesn't understand why "MAGA," or Trump's slogan of "Make America Great Again," is considered an "insult" to some.

"I feel like, most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office, with all the amazing, brilliant people who are supporting him, I feel like it can not only make America great again, but make America greater than it’s ever been," she said.

In that same interview, she expressed her belief that transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete in women's sports, which became a key campaign issue for Trump and Republicans in 2024.

"It’s completely wrong," Patrick said of transgender athletes being allowed to compete as women. "And this is coming from someone who was a woman who was basically in a man’s sport. A man is just different. Their hormones are different. Their body is different."