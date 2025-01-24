Expand / Collapse search
Anthony Fauci

Trump revokes security detail for Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci had security provided by taxpayers due to threats received as the government's top COVID-19 official

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published | Updated
Rand Paul: History will judge Fauci 'harshly' Video

Rand Paul: History will judge Fauci 'harshly'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., discusses President Donald Trump’s decision to try and stop gain-of-function virus research on ‘America Reports.’

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that he has terminated the security detail provided to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the taxpayer's expense.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) requested security for Fauci in 2020 to protect him from threats he received as the top health official and public spokesperson during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that detail was pulled on Thursday night, CNN first reported.

Trump was asked about the decision Friday while visiting Asheville, N.C., to tour areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

US MARSHALS PROTECTION FOR DR FAUCI NOW ‘WINDING DOWN’ AFTER DEATH THREAT SPIKE

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I think, you know, when you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off and, you know, you can't have them forever," Trump said.

"We took some off other people too, but you can't have a security detail for the rest of your life because you work for government," he added.

HIGH-PROFILE DEMS WARNED BIDEN AGAINST PREEMPTIVE PARDONS BEFORE GIVING FAUCI, MILLEY PASSES

Donald Trump arrives prior to the inauguration

Then-President-elect Donald Trump arrives prior to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Melina Mara - Pool/Getty Images)

Trump earlier revoked the security clearances of 51 intelligence officials who had wrongly claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation," as well as the details provided to former national security advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. 

Asked if he would feel partially responsible if something were to happen to Fauci or Bolton, Trump said he would not.

DR. FAUCI SAYS HE APPRECIATES PRESIDENT BIDEN'S PARDON BUT INSISTS ‘NO CRIME’ WAS COMMITTED

Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump

Then-President Donald J. Trump listens to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speak with members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"No. You know, they all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security," Trump said, adding that he knows several good security firms and "can give them some good numbers." 

"Certainly I would not take responsibility," he said.

Former President Joe Biden offered a preemptive pardon to Fauci on his way out of office to shield him from Trump's retribution. Though Trump had initially followed Fauci's recommendations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he began to criticize Fauci as the government's pandemic response and recommendations proved to be unpopular.

Fauci served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022 and was the chief medical advisor to the president from 2021 to 2022. Trump awarded presidential commendations to Fauci and other members of Operation Warp Speed in 2021 for their work to quickly develop coronavirus vaccines. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

