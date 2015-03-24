Former NASCAR driver Marcos Ambrose finishes 20th in V8 Supercar return to Australia

Former NASCAR driver Marcos Ambrose finished 20th Saturday in his first V8 Supercar race in his native Australia since 2005, and after crashing in qualifying.

Ambrose, who has spent the past nine years racing in the United States, was driving a wild-card entry for Dick Johnson Racing ahead of his fulltime position with DJR Team Penske in 2015.

In qualifying, the Australian slid into the concrete wall at turn five before coming to a rest in a nearby runoff area but was not injured.

Team owner Dick Johnson says Ambrose's aim was to "only finish the weekend — and so far so good."

Saturday's race, part of the season-ending Sydney 500, was won by 2014 champion Jamie Whincup, his 13th victory of the season.