Former MLB All-Star Sandy Alomar Sr dead at 81 after distinguished playing, coaching career

Ex-MLB All-Star Sandy Alomar Sr., who spent 15 seasons playing in the league while also coaching and managing the Puerto Rican national team, has died at 81.

Alomar played for six teams during his MLB tenure, and many of them, including the New York Yankees, mourned the loss of one of their own.

"The Yankees mourn the passing of Sandy Alomar Sr. and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones."

The Cleveland Guardians also noted they were informed of Alomar’s death by his family. Sandy Alomar Jr. is part of Cleveland’s staff, while also having played for his father in winter ball and minor league ball alongside his Hall of Fame brother, Roberto Alomar.

"Our thoughts are with the Alomar family today as the baseball community mourns his passing," the Guardians wrote on social media.

Alomar Sr. began his big league career with the Milwaukee Braves in 1964, playing 19 games for the franchise that season. He was with the team during its relocation to Atlanta before playing for the New York Mets.

Alomar lasted half a season with the Mets before joining the Chicago White Sox. After his time in Chicago, Alomar found a more steady home with the California Angels, where he’d post his lone All-Star season.

Through 162 games and 735 plate appearances, Alomar Sr. posted a .251/.302/.293 slash line with 18 doubles, two triples and two home runs with 36 RBI.

Alomar Sr. was more known for his ability to swipe bags on the basepaths and superb fielding skills, as he tallied 227 stolen bases over 1,481 career games.

After his playing days were over, he started coaching the San Diego Padres during the 1980s, eventually working as the team’s third base coach from 1986-90. Alomar Sr. also coached for the Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and the Mets.

