Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis Cardinals
Published

Former MLB All-Star rips ex-wife for 'f---ing annoying' lies about him

Jim Edmonds filed for divorce from Meghan King in 2019

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It's probably safe to say Jim Edmonds and his ex-wife won't be making amends any time soon.

Edmonds and Meghan King, alumnus of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," were married for five years and one day when the four-time MLB All-Star filed for divorce.

The former St. Louis Cardinal and California/Anaheim Angel and King have traded jabs over the years, and Edmonds is swinging again.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jim Edmonds of the St. Louis Cardinals makes a catch for the last out of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers April 12, 2006, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. 

Jim Edmonds of the St. Louis Cardinals makes a catch for the last out of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers April 12, 2006, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Edmonds says King has been speaking "constant lie after lie after lie" about him.

"It’s just little jabs like that. It’s been nonstop for three years, and it’s so f---ing annoying," the former professional baseball player, 52, claimed on Wednesday’s episode of the "Hollywood Raw Podcast."

Edmonds said the two could eventually be civil, but "not as long as she talks."

Jim Edmonds of the St. Louis Cardinals makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field July 19, 2007, in Atlanta.

Jim Edmonds of the St. Louis Cardinals makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field July 19, 2007, in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ORIOLES EXEC INVOKES MLK TO AVOID QUESTIONS ABOUT FRANCHISE: 'FOCUS IS COMPLETELY OUT OF TOUCH'

The eight-time Gold Glove Award winner said King has exaggerated their four-year-old son's condition so people can "relate" to her. He says their son has periventricular leukomalacia and has never been diagnosed with cerebral palsy as she claims. He added her claims from a temporary protective order against him are "completely false."

"I don’t know if the truth has come out of her mouth since her and I have been together," Edmonds added. "I can give you an entire list and, if not, [it’s been] all three years of just straight lies."

Edmonds also denied King's accusations of cheating, calling them an "absolute joke."

Jim Edmonds of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks May 12, 2006, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. 

Jim Edmonds of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks May 12, 2006, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their divorce was finalized in 2021, and Edmonds is married to his fourth wife, Kortnie O'Connor.