Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

UFL

Former Alabama football star AJ McCarron ends statewide political bid to take UFL head coaching role

In October, McCarron announced his candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Alabama

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Joel Klatt on ‘petty’ Notre Dame, CFP Bracket, Will Mendoza go pro? | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Joel Klatt on ‘petty’ Notre Dame, CFP Bracket, Will Mendoza go pro? | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Joel Klatt and Colin Cowherd discuss Notre Dame withdrawing from bowl eligibility after missing the CFP, the final bracket, and whether Fernando Mendoza should go pro or stay in college for another season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

AJ McCarron etched his name in Alabama football lore when he helped deliver three Bowl Championship Series titles during his standout stint in Tuscaloosa.

After being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, McCarron bounced around the NFL in backup roles before signing with the St. Louis Battlehawks, a franchise that's now part of the United Football League (UFL).

McCarron briefly returned to the Bengals in 2023 before rejoining the Battlehawks in 2024. Now, McCarron is trading his helmet for a coaching headset. On Thursday, the Birmingham Stallions named McCarron the team's head coach for the 2026 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

AJ Mccarron arrives at a stadium before a game

AJ Mccarron (10) of the St. Louis Battlehawks arrives to the stadium before the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on May 11, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Brandon Sumrall/UFL/Getty Images)

Mccarron will replace Skip Holtz, who stepped down earlier this week after four years at the helm. Holtz had been in place since the Stallions first started playing in 2022. 

BRUCE FELDMAN: MICHIGAN HAS 'SERIOUS INTEREST' IN ALABAMA HC KALEN DEBOER

"I am not retiring. This is simply the right moment to pause, reflect, and look ahead," Holtz clarified Tuesday when he announced he wouldn't return as Birmingham's coach next season. "I'm excited about the next steps in my journey and energized by new possibilities. I look forward to seeing where this path leads."

AJ McCarron looks on

A.J. McCarron #10 of the St Louis Battlehawks looks on against the DC Defenders during the second half of the XFL game at Audi Field on March 5, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Under Holtz, the Stallions posted a 33-7 record and advanced to the playoffs in each of his four seasons on the sideline. Holtz coached the Stallions in the 2024 UFL title and a runner-up appearance in last year's league title game.

McCarron tore his ACL in his right knee in a 2021 preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in just two games in 2023 in his second stint with the Bengals in 2023.

AJ McCarron throws a pass during an NFL game

AJ McCarron (5) of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2026 UFL season kicks off on March 27.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue