Former Alabama football star AJ McCarron ends statewide political bid to take UFL head coaching role

AJ McCarron etched his name in Alabama football lore when he helped deliver three Bowl Championship Series titles during his standout stint in Tuscaloosa.

After being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, McCarron bounced around the NFL in backup roles before signing with the St. Louis Battlehawks, a franchise that's now part of the United Football League (UFL).

McCarron briefly returned to the Bengals in 2023 before rejoining the Battlehawks in 2024. Now, McCarron is trading his helmet for a coaching headset. On Thursday, the Birmingham Stallions named McCarron the team's head coach for the 2026 season.

Mccarron will replace Skip Holtz, who stepped down earlier this week after four years at the helm. Holtz had been in place since the Stallions first started playing in 2022.

"I am not retiring. This is simply the right moment to pause, reflect, and look ahead," Holtz clarified Tuesday when he announced he wouldn't return as Birmingham's coach next season. "I'm excited about the next steps in my journey and energized by new possibilities. I look forward to seeing where this path leads."

Under Holtz, the Stallions posted a 33-7 record and advanced to the playoffs in each of his four seasons on the sideline. Holtz coached the Stallions in the 2024 UFL title and a runner-up appearance in last year's league title game.

McCarron tore his ACL in his right knee in a 2021 preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in just two games in 2023 in his second stint with the Bengals in 2023.

The 2026 UFL season kicks off on March 27.

