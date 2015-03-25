Fordham coach Moorhead signs contract extension

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Fordham football coach Joe Moorhead has signed a contract extension through the 2021 season, the Patriot League university announced Tuesday.

Details of the contract were not disclosed.

Fordham had a 12-2 record this season, beating Sacred Heart in the first round of the FCS playoffs before falling to Towson this past Saturday.

For the second straight year, Moorhead is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as national coach of the year. The Rams were ranked as high as fifth in the nation after winning their first 10 games.

"We are thrilled that Coach Moorhead will be leading our football program through the 2021 season," said Fordham athletics director David Roach. "What Coach Moorhead has accomplished in two short years has been truly remarkable. He is a terrific football coach and a tremendous representative of Fordham University. Our success this year is a direct result of how our student athletes have responded to his leadership and vision. He is an excellent role model and we are fortunate to have him at Fordham. We all look forward to next season and future seasons with Joe Moorhead as our head coach."

Moorhead took over a 1-10 team following the 2011 season and went 6-5 in 2012. The six wins were most for a first-year Fordham coach since 1933.