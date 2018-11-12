Fan reaching for free shirt at Titans game critical after fall over railing

A football fan is in critical but stable condition after falling from the stands while trying to reach for a free t-shirt during Sunday night’s Tennessee Titans home game against the New England Patriots.

Thomas Carrico Jr., 37, who fell through the awning covering the tunnel to the Titans’ locker room, was treated at Nissan Stadium before being taken to the hospital, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say Carrico lost his balance and accidentally fell over the railing and through the awning during the halftime. A witness told the Tennessean that the fan tried to grab a shirt that landed on the awning.

BEARS KICKER HITS UPRIGHT 4 TIMES IN GAME

Cheerleaders threw t-shirts into the crowd during the third quarter of the Titans’ 34-10 win over the Patriots.

"At today’s game, an adult fan fell from the lower bowl seating area to the ground. The fan received attention from emergency personnel on the scene and was transported to a local hospital," The Titans organization said in an official statement.

No further details about the fan’s injuries have been made available.