Flyers return from NHL lockout to record fan turnout in 1st day of training camp

Philadelphia Flyers fans supported their favorite team in the best way they could. They showed up.

About 2,000 fans on Sunday packed the Flyers' New Jersey training facility for the first day of training camp. Dressed in team gear, most of the fans arrived a couple of hours before the start of the morning practice. Cars were eventually turned away from the parking lot and fans were forced to find alternative parking in the area.

All-Star forward Scott Hartnell says the team was flattered to see the turnout. He says the full house made the Flyers, "Feel a little bit better about what happened to the fans and being locked out so long."

The Flyers hung a "Thank you, fans" banner at the rink and had other fan-friendly activities in the lobby.