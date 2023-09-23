Florida's Ricky Pearsall adds name to catch of the year debate after insane one-handed grab

Chris Olave put social media in a frenzy Monday night, but we may have a new leader for best catch of the year.

Florida's Ricky Pearsall made an insane one-handed grab Saturday night that was probably shared in just about every group chat ever.

You know those catches that Odell Beckham Jr. used to do in warmups with the New York Giants? That's what Pearsall did — in a game.

Quarterback Graham Mertz eyed Pearsall downfield and let one rip midway through the first quarter against Charlotte, and it looked like the receiver had put superglue on his gloves.

Running toward the middle of the field, Pearsall leaped and caught the ball across his body and over his head with his right hand, not even bobbling it. It just stuck to his hand as if it were a tennis ball.

Pearsall was tackled by two Charlotte defenders who also seemed to knock one another down in the process. And Pearsall stuck with it.

The senior has been going off for the Gators. Entering Saturday, he had 20 receptions for 258 yards and a score in three games. He had a season-high 123 yards against McNeese in Florida's second game of the year.

Pearsall caught 33 passes for 661 yards and five touchdowns last year in 13 games. That's 20-plus yards per reception.

The 25th-ranked Gators entered the game at 2-1, having upset Tennessee in the swamp last weekend. At halftime, they led the 49ers 16-3.