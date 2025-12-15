Florida star quarterback to enter transfer portal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DJ Lagway’s short time with the Florida Gators appeared to be coming to an end.

Lagway announced on Monday he intends to enter the transfer portal when it comes in a few weeks. He released a statement on Instagram revealing his decision and thanked his friends, family, coaches and teammates for helping his career with the Gators.

"After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Lagway said.

The Texas native was a highly touted recruit. He was named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and Mr. Texas Football in 2023. He chose to go to the Gators over the Baylor Bears, Texas A&M, USC Trojans and Clemson Tigers.

Lagway has dealt with injuries since he stepped into "The Swamp." He had 2,264 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 2025. He missed most of the offseason program while recovering from core-muscle surgery, a sore throwing arm and a strained calf. He also had a hamstring issue in 2024.

Billy Napier was Florida’s head coach when Lagway joined. The Gators fired Napier in the middle of the 2025 season. Jon Sumrall was brought over from the Tulane Green Wave to take over the job.

Lagway was due to make more than $3 million in 2026 at Florida through name, image and likeness deals. He already has partnerships with Gatorade, Jordan Brand, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini Orlando, T-Mobile, Beats by Dre and others.

It’s unclear where he’ll land next.

The NCAA transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 for 10 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.