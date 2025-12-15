Expand / Collapse search
Florida Gators

Florida star quarterback to enter transfer portal

Lagway was raking in NIL deals at Florida

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
DJ Lagway’s short time with the Florida Gators appeared to be coming to an end.

Lagway announced on Monday he intends to enter the transfer portal when it comes in a few weeks. He released a statement on Instagram revealing his decision and thanked his friends, family, coaches and teammates for helping his career with the Gators.

DJ Lagway calls a play

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025. (Matt Pendleton/Imagn Images)

"After much prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Lagway said.

The Texas native was a highly touted recruit. He was named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and Mr. Texas Football in 2023. He chose to go to the Gators over the Baylor Bears, Texas A&M, USC Trojans and Clemson Tigers.

Lagway has dealt with injuries since he stepped into "The Swamp." He had 2,264 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes in 2025. He missed most of the offseason program while recovering from core-muscle surgery, a sore throwing arm and a strained calf. He also had a hamstring issue in 2024.

DJ Lagway walks onto the field

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) walks on the field during Gator Walk before a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025. (Matt Pendleton/Imagn Images)

Billy Napier was Florida’s head coach when Lagway joined. The Gators fired Napier in the middle of the 2025 season. Jon Sumrall was brought over from the Tulane Green Wave to take over the job.

Lagway was due to make more than $3 million in 2026 at Florida through name, image and likeness deals. He already has partnerships with Gatorade, Jordan Brand, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini Orlando, T-Mobile, Beats by Dre and others.

It’s unclear where he’ll land next.

DJ Lagway looks on

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) works out prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers  at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025. (Kim Klement Neitzel/Imagn Images)

The NCAA transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 for 10 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

