Florida hires Roper as new OC

Gainesville, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Florida Gators head football coach Will Muschamp announced the hiring of former Duke assistant Kurt Roper as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Roper had spent the last six years as the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator and helped guide Duke to a school-record 10 wins and a berth in the Chick-fil- A Bowl this past season.

"I'm excited to have Coach Roper join our staff," Muschamp said. "He has a diverse, up-tempo background on offense and does a good job of adapting to what the players do best. The most important thing though is he has always remained balanced."

Roper was one of five finalists this season for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach.