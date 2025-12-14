Florida high school football team pulls off miraculous touchdown to help win state championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida high school state football championship finished with a phenomenal ending for one team and absolute heartbreak for the other on Saturday night.

Lake Mary High School was down six points with seven seconds left in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A title game against Vero Beach. Noah Grubbs dropped back to pass and rolled to his right. He gained momentum and fired the ball, which was tipped and caught short of the goal line.

As Vero Beach defenders tried to keep receiver Barrett Schultz out of the end zone, Schultz’s teammate Tavarius Brundidge Jr. came around and took the ball out of Schultz’s hands. Brundidge ran the ball into the end zone to complete the wild and chaotic play.

The touchdown tied the game, and Lake Mary would kick the extra point to win, 28-27.

"I was just hoping and praying like everyone else that he was going to come down with the football and Barrett did," Lake Mary head coach Scott Perry said, via TC Palm. "... We were just going to keep fighting and fighting until the final whistle."

Vero Beach tried to run out the clock the best they could. The team decided to take a safety with 12 seconds left, and gave the ball back to Lake Mary.

It was the first state championship for Lake Mary in its history.