Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods confident he can overcome injuries: 'I think I can win one more'

Tiger Woods' time on competitive golf courses has been considerably limited in recent years. But, this week the legendary golfer emerged for practice rounds at Augusta National Golf Club, the longtime site of the prestigious Masters Tournament.

2019 marked Woods' fifth-time winning the coveted green jacket. Despite a string of injury setbacks, he remains confident he can secure one more major championship — atleast if a few things work in his favor.

"If everything comes together, I think I can get one more," Woods said during a pre-tournament press conference. The 48-year-old was accompanied by Justin Thomas and Fred Couples as he made his way around the golf course on Tuesday for a practice round.

When the 88th edition of the Masters tees off on Thursday, it will mark Woods' 26th appearance at the major tournament. Woods has not appeared at a PGA Tour event since February's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in California. He withdrew in the second round due to an illness.

Woods, who is still searching for a record-tying sixth Masters championship, previously shared his intentions to compete in a tournament on a monthly basis, pending his physical condition.

But, after his early exit at the Genesis Invitational, Woods also missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship last month.

Woods said he decided to skip those tournaments because his body was not in a state to compete.

"Well, I wasn't ready to play," Woods said. "My body wasn't ready. My game wasn't ready. And I thought that when I was at Hero, once a month would be a really nice rhythm. Hasn't worked out that way. But now we have major championships every month from here through July, so now the once a month hopefully kicks in."

If Woods makes the cut at Augusta this week, it will mark the 24th straight time he has achieved that. Couples currently holds the record for consecutive years of making the cut, doing so 23 times.

Woods fielded questions at Tuesday's press conference about whether he would consider one day transitioning from a truly competitive golfer at the Masters and instead becoming a ceremonial player.

"No, no," he said. "I have not thought about being an (honorary) starter here, no."

Woods also noted that he did not have a firm date in mind about when he believed he no longer could win the tournament.

Asked in a more immediate sense what will happen when he doesn’t think everything can come together and result in a win, he said, "Well, I still think they can, so I don’t know when that day is or when that day comes, but I still think that I can. I haven’t got to that point where I don’t think I can’t.’’

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.