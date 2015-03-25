Fiorentina opens campaign with win over Catania

Fiorentina's Serie A campaign got off to a winning start on Monday as first-half goals from Giuseppe Rossi and David Pizarro were enough for a 2-1 home victory against Catania.

Rossi got the Viola off the mark after 14 minutes when he controlled a cross from Juan Cuadrado and tucked the ball into the net from eight yards.

Catania responded eight minutes later when Pizarro failed to clear a cross that allowed Pablo Barrientos to sweep home the loose ball, leveling the contest at 1-1.

Pizarro made amends for his error in the 28th when Cuadrado once more provided a cross into the penalty area that Pizarro touched around a defender and curled past goalkeeper Mariano Andujar.

Mario Gomez should have extended Fiorentina's lead when he was picked out by a great ball from Rossi, but he turned his shot off the post with plenty of open net to find.