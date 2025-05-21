Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Fever's Sophie Cunningham denies allegation of affair with WNBA team executive

The affair allegation was brought up in a lawsuit against Suns Legacy Partners LLC

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham addressed allegations she had a sexual relationship with Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein.

The allegation was mentioned in a lawsuit filed by former Suns employee Gene Traylor, who is suing Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, for alleged discrimination, harassment and retaliation. 

The lawsuit said Traylor told Bartelstein that another employee was spreading gossip about the married executive having an affair with Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham vs Brazil

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts during the third quarter against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, May 4, 2025. (Jeffrey Becker/Imagn Images)

The former Mercury player released a statement Wednesday.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met. Let me be clear, his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful," she said.

"I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming. I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court.

"To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with (a) press inquiry. In this instance it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for a comment about the accusation before several clickbait stories went to print.

Josh Bartelstein at a Mercury game

Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein during the first half of a game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., May 17, 2025 (Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images)

"I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me which is basketball, my supportive team and fans."

The Suns denied the affair in a statement from senior vice president of communications Stacey Mitch, calling it "entirely false and morally reprehensible."

The team blamed Traylor’s attorney, Sharee, Wright for including "salacious lies and fabrications into her complaints."

Sophie Cunningham in Phoenix

Sophie Cunningham speaks to members of the media at Player 15 HQ in Phoenix Sept. 26, 2024. (Diannie Chavez/The Republic/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Wright called the Suns’ statement "not only defamatory" but an "act of open retaliation against protected legal advocacy."

