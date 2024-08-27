Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Fever's Caitlin Clark battles through tweaked ankle to tie WNBA rookie record in win over Dream

Clark scored 19 points in the win

Published
Caitlin Clark battled through an injury scare and tied another WNBA rookie record on Monday night as the Indiana Fever topped the Atlanta Dream, 84-79.

Clark scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists on 6-of-14 from the field. Clark made four 3-pointers and tied the WNBA rookie record for most 3-pointers made in a single season with 85. She is tied with the Dream’s Rhyne Howard for the record.

Caitlin Clark looks behind

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, #22, looks back after she shoots the ball against Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray, #15, in the first half of an WNBA basketball game on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Fever rookie also battled through an ankle injury scare before the end of the first half. She walked off the court under her own power and was back out for the second half.

"I saw the replay, and I look really soft. It wasn’t that bad of a turn, but it hurt," she told reporters after the game, via the Indy Star.

Caitlin Clark on the floor

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, #22, lays on the court floor with an injury in the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kelsey Mitchell led the team with 29 points for the Fever. Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Damaris Dantas had 11 points off the bench.

Indiana improved to 14-16 with the win as they continue to push to make the playoffs. Their 14 wins are the most since 2016, when they finished the year 17-17. They had 13 wins in 2019 and 2023.

Tina Charles had 28 points for the Dream in the loss. She added eight rebounds.

Cailtin Clark and Lexie Hull

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, reacts after the team scores in the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Four of the five Dream starters were in double figures. Howard had 16 points, Allisha Gray had 12 points and Jordin Canada had 10 points.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.