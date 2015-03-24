Ferrer, Murray reach Valencia semis

Valencia, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - No. 1 seed David Ferrer of Spain was an easy winner on Friday at the $1.9 million Valencia Open while third-seeded Andy Murray produced a comeback to also reach the semifinals.

Ferrer, a three-time Valencia champion and two-time runner-up, beat qualifier Thomaz Bellucci 6-1, 6-2 in 67 minutes to set up a meeting with Murray, who dropped a first-set tiebreaker against Kevin Anderson before putting together his rally.

Murray's 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-4 victory took 2 hours and 43 minutes and moved the two-time grand slam winner closer to a second win in Valencia after his title in 2009.

Ferrer won in 2008, 2010 and 2012 and was runner-up to Mikhail Youzhny last year and to Igor Andreev in 2005.

The other semifinal will pit Tommy Robredo against Jeremy Chardy after both posted straight-set wins Friday. Robredo beat Pablo Andujar 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 and Chardy topped Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2.

This year's champion will collect $500,000.