Fenerbahce manager Kocaman resigns

Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman has resigned from his position, the club announced on Wednesday.

Kocaman, a former Turkish international, replaced former boss Christoph Daum in June 2010 and guided the club to the Super Lig title in his first season on the touchline.

Intra-city rivals Galatasaray have won the league title each of the past two seasons, but Kocaman did lead his club to the Europa League semifinals this season, where the club fell to eventual runners-up Benfica.