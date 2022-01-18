Expand / Collapse search
Australian Open
Published

Fan ejected after fight breaks out at Australian Open

The ejection happened at the tournament only a day after Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova
During the opening day of the Australian Open on Monday, a fan was ejected after reportedly protesting against wearing masks. He was taken away by two police officers at the Rod Laver Arena after he had a sign that said, "Masks don’t work."

Fans cheer during the round one singles match match between Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Liam Broady of Great Britain during day two of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.  (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The ejection happened at the tournament only a day after Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia, according to The Telegraph. Photos emerged of a fight between an unmasked spectator and someone else with his mask pulled down.

The Australian government canceled Djokovic’s visa because he had become "perceived by some as a talisman of anti-vaccination sentiment" and his presence risked "civil unrest."

Fans cheer during the round one singles match match between Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Liam Broady of Great Britain during day two of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.  (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

When Djokovic returned home to his native Serbia on Monday, fans were there chanting, "You are our champion, Novak!" and they were waving the country’s national flag outside of the Belgrade Airport.

"A hundred percent, the Australian Open has lost its value. Whoever wins it now, doesn’t really count. Because Djokovic is the number one," Alek Drakoo, a member of the local Serbian community, said. Drakoo planned on watching Djokovic in Melbourne.

Serbian fans show their support during day one of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 17, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. 

Serbian fans show their support during day one of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 17, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.  (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

"We all wanted to see Djokovic play," Jovan Milenkovic said. "He's the world No 1, he's played here many years. He's won it a few times, lost it a few times. He's a good player, he brings fans, brings income for the Australian Open, and I think it was a silly decision for them to leave him out."

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova