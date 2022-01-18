Fan ejected after fight breaks out at Australian Open

During the opening day of the Australian Open on Monday, a fan was ejected after reportedly protesting against wearing masks. He was taken away by two police officers at the Rod Laver Arena after he had a sign that said, "Masks don’t work."

The ejection happened at the tournament only a day after Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia, according to The Telegraph . Photos emerged of a fight between an unmasked spectator and someone else with his mask pulled down.

The Australian government canceled Djokovic’s visa because he had become "perceived by some as a talisman of anti-vaccination sentiment" and his presence risked "civil unrest."

When Djokovic returned home to his native Serbia on Monday, fans were there chanting, "You are our champion, Novak!" and they were waving the country’s national flag outside of the Belgrade Airport.

"A hundred percent, the Australian Open has lost its value. Whoever wins it now, doesn’t really count. Because Djokovic is the number one," Alek Drakoo, a member of the local Serbian community, said. Drakoo planned on watching Djokovic in Melbourne.

"We all wanted to see Djokovic play," Jovan Milenkovic said. "He's the world No 1, he's played here many years. He's won it a few times, lost it a few times. He's a good player, he brings fans, brings income for the Australian Open, and I think it was a silly decision for them to leave him out."