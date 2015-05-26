Falcons release veteran RB Steven Jackson

Flowery Branch, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Atlanta Falcons released veteran running back Steven Jackson on Thursday.

The move reportedly saves the Falcons $3.75 million against the salary cap.

Jackson, 31, was signed by the Falcons as a free agent prior to the 2013 season. He rushed for 1,250 yards and 12 touchdowns on 347 carries in 27 games for them, adding 53 catches for 339 yards and one score.

He spent the first nine years of his career with the St. Louis Rams after entering the league as the 24th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Jackson has 11,388 career rushing yards on 2,743 carries with 68 touchdowns. The Oregon State product has also caught 460 passes for 3,663 yards and nine scores.

Devonta Freeman appears positioned to move into a feature role for Atlanta. The Florida State product carried the ball 65 times for 248 yards and one touchdown as a rookie last season.