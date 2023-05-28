F2 star Victor Martins narrowly avoids hitting fire marshal on track

Formula 2 star Victor Martins finished in eighth place at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday but he nearly had an awful moment with a fire marshal around a corner.

Jack Doohan’s car had crashed and caught fire and fire marshals jumped onto the track to take care of the blaze. As fire marshals extinguished the fire, Martins failed to slow down under caution and nearly hit one of them.

F2 officials put the race under a red flag while marshals tended to Doohan’s vehicle and in hopes of avoiding another near incident. Martins was then handed a drive through penalty for his actions.

Martins finished in the top 10 just ahead of Jack Crawford and right behind Roman Stanek.

Martins moved up to F2 after winning the Formula 3 Championship last season. He also won the Formula Renault Cup in 2020 before he eventually moved up to F3. This season, he’s 15th in the standings.

Frederik Vesti won Sunday’s race, narrowly beating out Martins’ ART Grand Prix teammate Theo Pouchaire and Zane Maloney.

"P1 in the Feature Race in Monaco," Vesti said, via the F2 website. "What a day this is and what a weekend, pole position as well which is nice! We are leading the Championship as well, which is also nice. I want to thank Mercedes and PREMA for the support, the car is mega. Now, it’s time to keep pushing, we have a race weekend already next week in Barcelona. Let’s continue the form and continue pushing."