Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

Ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou announces young son's death in heartbreaking statement

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou asked his followers for help with how to cope

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Francis Ngannou, a former UFC star-turned-boxer, made a heartbreaking announcement on Monday as he revealed his young son has died.

Ngannou’s son, Kobe, turned 1-year-old in January. The MMA star said he had died Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Francis Ngannou at the UFC Apex

Francis Ngannou of Cameroon interacts with media after his victory over Stipe Miocic during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"Too soon leave but yet he’s gone," Ngannou said in a statement posted to X. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.

"I was my best self next to him and no I have no clue who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."

Ngannou asked his followers to help in dealing with the death of his child.

"How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this," his statement added.

Francis Ngannou in London

Francis Ngannou speaks during a Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Press Conference at HERE on September 07, 2023 in London, England. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

MAX HOLLOWAY LEVELS JUSTIN GAETHJE WITH EPIC KNOCKOUT BLOW IN FINAL SECONDS OF UFC 300 FIGHT

The cause of death wasn’t immediately made known. TMZ Sports reported his camp has asked for privacy. 

Conor McGregor and Cris Cyborg were among those to send their condolences to Ngannou on social media.

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time," the Irishman wrote on X.

"Dear lord, I pray you comfort Francis and his family. Surround him with your love and ensure he is protected by your guidance as he grieves this loss. Give him the strength to know that heaven is eternal and they will be together soon as this life is just a blink of an eye," Cyborg wrote on X.

Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua (L) and Francis Ngannou (R) pose for a photo at the weigh-in ahead of their 'Knockout Chaos' heavyweight fight at Greece in Boulevard World on March 07, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion before he left the company to pursue a boxing career. He recently competed against Anthony Joshua and lost via knockout.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.