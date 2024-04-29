Ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou announces young son's death in heartbreaking statement

Francis Ngannou, a former UFC star-turned-boxer, made a heartbreaking announcement on Monday as he revealed his young son has died.

Ngannou’s son, Kobe, turned 1-year-old in January. The MMA star said he had died Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Too soon leave but yet he’s gone," Ngannou said in a statement posted to X. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding.

"I was my best self next to him and no I have no clue who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."

Ngannou asked his followers to help in dealing with the death of his child.

"How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this," his statement added.

MAX HOLLOWAY LEVELS JUSTIN GAETHJE WITH EPIC KNOCKOUT BLOW IN FINAL SECONDS OF UFC 300 FIGHT

The cause of death wasn’t immediately made known. TMZ Sports reported his camp has asked for privacy.

Conor McGregor and Cris Cyborg were among those to send their condolences to Ngannou on social media.

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time," the Irishman wrote on X.

"Dear lord, I pray you comfort Francis and his family. Surround him with your love and ensure he is protected by your guidance as he grieves this loss. Give him the strength to know that heaven is eternal and they will be together soon as this life is just a blink of an eye," Cyborg wrote on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion before he left the company to pursue a boxing career. He recently competed against Anthony Joshua and lost via knockout.