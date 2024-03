Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Jamie Varner, a former UFC fighter who won a championship while at World Extreme Cagefighting, slammed an ESPN commentator who was calling an event Saturday night.

Varner came after Laura Sanko in a series of posts on X, which have now been deleted. Sanko was on the call for UFC Vegas 89.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"(Laura Sanko) is ruining the fights by talking so much," he wrote. "Leave the commentary to the people that have actually fought. A female UFC fighter should have that job, she is just annoying, and it’s obvious she is trying so hard and doesn’t know what she is talking about.

"(Laura Sanko) sucks so bad at commentating. She’s a try hard that speaks about things she knows nothing about. Talking about blast doubles and how tiring it could be in the first round of the fight, like what do you know about any of those things? Stay in your lane, Try Hard."

But Senko, a former MMA competitor herself who fought in Invicta FC and Titan FC, didn’t go down without a fight.

UFC FIGHTER RECEIVES MASSIVE BONUS AFTER GETTING BITTEN DURING BOUT

"(Jamie Varner) you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC," she wrote on X. "We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn’t find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at the time to be on a card with you. I had followed your career in the WEC and was a little star struck to be honest.

"It’s ok that you don’t like my commentary, but respectfully, I’ve been a part of this game and training since 2006. I’m a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu and while I can’t compare my career to yours I have in fact fought. And if ufc had a 105 division I would have fought a lot longer."

Varner denied attacking Sanko, adding on X that he was just commenting on her broadcast skills.

"Where did I attack her character? I think she sucks at commentating but I bet she is a great human. Be a good person and sucking at your job are two different things. Thanks for playing though," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Varner was 21-11 in his MMA career.