Ex-tight end, CBS analyst Shannon Sharpe faces a restraining order in Atlanta court

A woman has filed a temporary restraining order against TV analyst and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe.

The woman filed the petition on Thursday in Atlanta's Fulton County Superior Court. The case is classified under the "family violence" category.

No court hearing has been scheduled. It was not immediately clear why the restraining order was filed.

The ex-Denver Bronco and Baltimore Raven is under consideration for the Hall of Fame. He is currently an analyst for CBS.

A representative for Sharpe could not be immediately located and officials at CBS Sports declined to comment on Saturday.