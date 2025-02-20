Ex-NHL player rips PK Subban over post on Trump's Team USA call: 'You're a disgrace'

P.K. Subban, who won gold in the 2014 Olympics while playing for Team Canada, was roasted by a fellow ex-NHL player after posting excitement over President Donald Trump’s call to Team USA before the 4 Nations Face-Off final between the two countries.

Akim Aliu, a Ukranian-Canadian hockey player who has bounced around multiple countries, while playing seven games with the Calgary Flames in the NHL, responded to a post from Subban on X.

Subban’s post was in response to Trump saying he would be calling Team USA before the 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston against Team Canada, whom they previously beat in the tournament.

"The Trizzy Train [train and smoke emojis] could be coming through soon," Subban wrote. "Stay tuned!"

That prompted a lengthy post from Aliu, who started by saying he knew the Subban family well.

"I’ve watched you from afar and never said anything for two main reasons. 1, being the respect I have for your brothers and parents & 2 I’ve always wanted to keep the in fighting between folks of color to a minimum.

"This was something I couldn’t let go -," Aliu added.

Aliu went on to eviscerate Subban — who is currently an ESPN analyst — ultimately calling him a "disgrace" and a "humiliation of the very land you are born and raised in."

"I’ve known you since I was ten years old and played with you so I’d say I know you better than most at a deeper level. You were a hell of a player and instead of using your platform you did everything in your power to gain acceptance and popularity, nothing with you has ever been genuine but transactional and usually for publicity reasons.

"Even during this most sensitive time both politically and socially you take the side of the oppressor because that’s who you make your money from. I would of thought the "love" you have always claimed for your country, a country you represented at the highest levels would shine through to push back on rhetoric of annexation and humiliation of the very land you are born and raised in, but even that doesn’t get you to do the right morally.

"This is the reason why every place you have played - no one liked you and players on the inside have always known who you really are - a sell out of the highest proportions. You are the perfect example of why people of color haven’t progressed at the highest levels of society. From one man to another, you’re a disgrace and history will judge you accordingly."

Subban has not publicly responded to Aliu’s comments about him.

Aliu, who was born in Nigeria and eventually became a second-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007, has played for many teams since then.

He most recently had a stint with the San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, after signing a professional tryout contract during the 2023-24 season. He made three appearances for them, where he didn’t total any goals.

Aliu has also played professionally in Slovakia, Czechia, Russia, and Sweden over his career.

Subban has a much longer NHL career, making three All-Star teams over his 13 years as one of the league’s top defensemen.

He not only won gold in the Sochi Olympics in 2014 with Team Canada, but he was also a World Junior Championships winner with the country in 2008 and 2009.

