Ex-NFL star reacts to Sherrone Moore's dismissal and fallout, names 'wild' pick for next Michigan coach

Sherrone Moore’s dismissal from the Michigan Wolverines football program and the ongoing controversy stemming from his jailing on Wednesday night has been a major point of discussion in the sports world.

Former NFL star pass rusher Shawne Merriman gave his initial reaction to Moore’s situation in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"At first, it just seemed like he was getting let go, which if what they said was true, then you would understand that. I think, for me personally, I don’t like to see people spiral," he said. "Unfortunate things happen, but I don’t like to see things spiral, and it sounds like there’s something deeper and more serious mentally than we were all led on to believe initially. When the firing happened, I’m like, ‘OK, well, that’s policy, that’s part of it. Rules are rules and that’s what it is.’ Now, it just seems like, man, somebody’s maybe on the edge.

"I’m a true believer in mental health. I hope that things aren’t completely the way they’re coming out right now. But of course, when I first saw it, I said, ‘That seems about right, they got rules there.’ Now, it’s like, ‘Man, somebody might need some help’ and hopefully he gets that."

Moore was jailed hours after the program fired him for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. The school didn’t comment on his detention.

SHERRONE MOORE STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION, NO CHARGING DECISIONS EXPECTED SOON, PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SAYS

Michigan will now have to find the next man for the job, which might be trickier at this point of the year.

Merriman told Fox News Digital he believed a Super Bowl champion head coach could be in play.

"In my opinion, I think that, I know it’s kind of wild, but I believe that Jon Gruden could be (the next head coach)," he said. "I believe that if they were gonna pull the trigger this way and then really hit something big, I think Jon Gruden. I know he’s been back around the sport a lot. I know he’s been out there publicly wanting to coach. I think it’ll make a big splash, a big name, great coach. And as he’s getting more into the younger demographic of media, I think that he would mesh well.

"I can see Jon Gruden. They got the money. So, I think that would be a great move for them to make."

Moore will have a court appearance on Friday.