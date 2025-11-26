Ex-NFL star names which teams playing on Thanksgiving need to win the most

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate features six teams that could really use a win in Week 13.

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will be the appetizer for fans before getting locked into Thanksgiving dinner. The Dallas Cowboys will try to defend their home turf against the Kansas City Chiefs. And the Cincinnati Bengals’ matchup against the Baltimore Ravens will be the dessert for the evening.

Two-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Trent Green talked to Fox News Digital about the upcoming set of games. He said the two teams that need a win the most are two of the teams going up against one another – the Cowboys and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs and Cowboys could be the biggest Thanksgiving game ever in terms of number of attendance. (The) number of people watching that afternoon window is always the biggest window. You got the draw of the Cowboys," Green said. "You got the draw of (Patrick) Mahomes and the Chiefs. They’re both coming off huge fourth quarter comeback wins. The Cowboys, obviously, were down 21 and came back and found a way to win. The Chiefs had to score 11 in the fourth quarter and then go to overtime to get that win to get to 6-5. They’re still part of the mix. The Cowboys are still part of the mix.

"To answer your question, which team needs it the most? I would probably say, if you look at it just numbers wise, it’d have to be the Cowboys or Kansas City. I think the most is riding on that game for both of those teams to try and find their way into the playoffs because that AFC North, with Baltimore and Pittsburgh tied at 6-5 at the top of the division, I think you have some leeway in that division. There’s only one team that comes out of it and it’s whoever wins the division. I don’t see a second team or a wild card team coming from the AFC North."

Kansas City finds itself in a position it has rarely been accustomed to in the last eight years – sitting on the outside looking in at the playoff hunt. The Chiefs are coming off of a big win against the Indianapolis Colts but will need more than that to replicate the success they’ve had since the 2018 season.

Dallas dominated the headlines coming into the season and the shakeup of the defense seemingly paid off. The Cowboys’ defense is essentially the same as last year in terms of points allowed (31st) and yards allowed (29th), but there’s momentum building after the team shut down the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half last week.

Green expected a "great battle" between the Lions and Packers with both teams eyeing playoff position. He added that Joe Burrow’s return to the Bengals' offense was sure to bring some "excitement for fans."