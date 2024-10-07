Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown chides NBC for failing to show Elon Musk during Steelers-Cowboys game

Former NFL star Antonio Brown came to the defense of billionaire Elon Musk on Monday as he accused NBC of purposely not showing the X, Tesla and SpaceX CEO during the broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys game.

Musk was at Acrisure Stadium waving the "Terrible Towel" in support of the Steelers. He had been in Butler, Pennsylvania, as former President Donald Trump returned to the town where he survived an assassination attempt over the summer. Musk joined Trump on stage at one point.

However, if fans were not near Musk’s booth or on X during the game, they may have missed it. The broadcast mainly focused on the game, which was already delayed more than an hour due to thunderstorms in the area.

Brown wrote on X that it was purposeful.

"NBC choose not to show (Elon Musk) at the Cowboys vs Steelers game," he wrote. "Another reason to get out in Vote. Media censoring is real and will only get worse unless change."

He added, "It’s not an accusation it’s the truth. Taylor Swift gets shown every game she’s at and not even a mention he’s at the game."

NBC Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Musk got to watch Dak Prescott take the Cowboys down the field for a go-ahead touchdown.