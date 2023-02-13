Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVII
Published

Ex-NFL star Adrian Peterson rips Damar Hamlin's Super Bowl attire: 'This is Blasphemy!'

Hamlin spoke at the NFL Honors on Thursday night

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appeared at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night and helped honor the medical professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who saved his life.

Hamlin was celebrated in Arizona at the NFL Honors and Super Bowl weekend as he continues to make progress in his recovery. He suffered cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed his heartbeat restored on the field and was rushed to the hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bill stands with the medical personnel that cared for him after he collapsed during a game on Jan. 2, 2023, before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bill stands with the medical personnel that cared for him after he collapsed during a game on Jan. 2, 2023, before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As his appearance was a nice sight for most NFL fans, former star running back Adrian Peterson took issue with the 24-year-old’s jacket.

Hamlin wore a letterman-style jacket with an apparent image of Jesus Christ on his left breast and a message on his right side, which read, "Without end or beginning there is no day and there is no night." On the back of the jacket, it read "Eternal" with Jesus on the cross.

Takashi Murakami was the designer of the outfit and the jacket’s cost is $3,150, according to TMZ Sports.

Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

PATRICK MAHOMES IS FIRMLY IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN AFTER LATEST SUPER BOWL VICTORY

But for Peterson – a devout Christian – it was over the top.

"You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!" the former Minnesota Vikings star wrote on Instagram.

He added: "But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times, older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking!"

It didn’t appear Hamlin had an issue with the jacket. 

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 18, 2016, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 18, 2016, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He posed for a photo with LeBron James and was seen greeting Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders before the game.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.