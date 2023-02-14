Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL star Adrian Peterson maintains Damar Hamlin's Super Bowl jacket was 'disrespectful,' sorry for tone

Peterson had called Hamlin's attire blasphemous

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former NFL star Adrian Peterson said Monday he spoke with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he ridiculed the player for wearing a jacket featuring Jesus at Super Bowl LVII.

Peterson initially wrote on Instagram that it was blasphemous for Hamlin to be wearing the get-up, which featured what appeared to be an image of Jesus Christ on his left breast and a message on his right side, which read, "Without end or beginning there is no day and there is no night." On the back of the jacket, it read "Eternal" with Jesus on the cross.

Adrian Peterson is seen on the field prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Adrian Peterson is seen on the field prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The former Minnesota Vikings running back updated his critique later.

"So I spoke with Damar, and we were able to discuss our thoughts as men. I want to be clear, I’m the last person to judge anyone, and that was never my intention," Peterson wrote. "However, I do feel as if the jacket was disrespectful and it was something that I needed to share. I do realize everyone makes mistakes and falls short at times, so again, my intention was never to judge, just to share my opinion.

Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings rushes against the Tennessee Titans on September 28, 2008 at LP Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings rushes against the Tennessee Titans on September 28, 2008 at LP Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

"Damar, I have respect and love for you and I wish you nothing but the best, but I just can’t rock with that jacket. I feel like there are a lot people, young and old, looking up to you and with power and influence comes great responsibility. I apologize for offending you, I just felt offended in that moment as a man who loves and respects our Lord and Savior, Yeshua. After speaking with Damar, I have an understanding that it didn’t come from a place of ill intent!"

Hamlin appeared at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night and helped honor the medical professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who saved his life.

Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Hamlin was celebrated in Arizona at the NFL Honors and Super Bowl weekend as he continues to make progress in his recovery. He suffered cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed his heartbeat restored on the field and was rushed to the hospital.

