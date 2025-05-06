Ex-NFL reporter slams Kamala Harris as 'completely inauthentic'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL reporter Michele Tafoya slammed Kamala Harris as "completely inauthentic" as the former vice president made a quiet appearance at the Met Gala.

Harris has been getting back into the public light after her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. However, she has been taking steps to push herself back into the political arena. She was set to headline a top-dollar Democratic National Committee fundraising dinner on Tuesday amid reported worries over whether she would run again in 2028.

Tafoya appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and said the people she has talked to have floated toward political figures who are more authentic with the American people.

"She really has nothing to say, and I think what people are gravitating more and more toward, and I know this for a fact with people in my circle who are saying, ‘You know, the more time passes the more I find myself leaning toward people who are just authentic," Tafoya said. "Even if what they say is something I can disagree with at least I know where they stand. Well, who does that describe?"

"I think that that describes Donald Trump to a tee. That’s why I think people gravitated to him in the first time. Then we had COVID, people gravitated to him the second time because, sure, there are a lot of people out there who hate him. But there are a lot of people who just appreciate knowing where someone stands, knowing that they aren’t being BS’d, knowing that they are getting it all right there, what you see is what you get."

Tafoya said that was not the case when it came to Harris.

"Look, the more these books are written about everything that went on in the Biden administration, people covering up, the worse she looks as well, because she went along with all of that," Tafoya said. "So, she is not trustworthy in addition to being completely inauthentic."

Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker are among the frontrunners for 2028.

Harris’ name has also been mentioned as a possibility for the 2026 gubernatorial race in California.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.