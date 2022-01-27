Ex-NFL star Jeff Garcia blasts ESPN's Mina Kimes over 49ers analysis

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia came after ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes in a social media rant on Thursday.

Garcia, who played in the NFL from 1999 to 2009 earning four Pro Bowl appearances, appeared to take issue with Kimes’ analysis of Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers despite never playing football.

"Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game? NEVER! EVER! Has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset and the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL. The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her, she’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f--- out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an AME? Peace," he wrote in an Instagram comment.

Kimes had said Garoppolo was the "definition of being part of the group project that gets an A while doing none of the work."

The post was screenshotted and circulated around social media throughout the day Thursday.

Kimes has worked at ESPN as an NFL writer and television personality since 2014 and before that was an award-winning journalist for Bloomberg and Forbes. She graduated summa cum laude from Yale University. She’s one of the leading analysts on ESPN’s NFL programming.

She fired back at Garcia on Twitter.

"Apparently I was the only person last week to point out Jimmy Garoppolo didn't play well," she tweeted.

Criticism of Garoppolo going into the NFC Championship may be warranted.

He’s failed to throw a touchdown pass in both of his playoff starts. He was only 11-for-19 in the narrow victory over the Green Bay Packers, which he threw a pick and was sacked four times.

Garoppolo has only completed 20 or more passes in two of his last five games, though he threw under 20 passes in the win over the Packers mostly because of the snowy conditions.

In his last game against the Rams, he was 23-for-32 with 316 passing yards, two interceptions in three sacks. San Francisco won the game – their sixth straight against Los Angeles.

The NFC Championship is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.