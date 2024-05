Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine is allegedly on the run from Canadian police after disconnecting an ankle monitor and missing a court date Monday.

The Daily Hive reports Skrine was granted bail April 9 on the condition he wore a GPS ankle monitor.

Now, Skrine is charged with failure to appear in court and failure to comply with a release order.

Skrine was already facing 15 bank fraud charges. Canadian police accuse him of defrauding banks of more than $100,000 with fraudulent checks to open accounts and withdraw money before they were cleared.

Skrine, a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft, would allegedly tell the banks he was a "former NFL player."

Police believe Skrine was doing this for more than nine months before he was arrested in 2023.

He is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000, seven counts of making false statements to produce money, three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by a crime over $5,000.

Skrine spent 11 seasons in the NFL, making over $40 million. He last played in 2021 with both the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

Skrine spent his first four NFL seasons with the Browns, from 2011-14, totaling 235 combined tackles, six interceptions and 47 passes defended in 64 games. He then moved on to the New York Jets, where he had three interceptions and 224 tackles in 59 games.

Skrine became a Chicago Bear in 2019 and spent two seasons with the team.

