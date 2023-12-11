Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Ex-NFL coach Rex Ryan references foot fetish while breaking down Chiefs debacle: 'I don't like this toe'

Chiefs game was the hottest topic of conversation

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan weighed in on the discourse over Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney lining up in the neutral zone before a touchdown play late in the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Toney was called for an offsides penalty, which sent Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into a frenzy as his drive came to an end a few plays later. Mahomes ripped the officiating after the game but got pushback from fans about his complaints.

Ryan on Monday was on ESPN’s "Get Up" and referenced his foot fetish.

"This guy right here – line the heck up," Ryan said as the clip of the play was shown. "… I just said, this is a toe I don’t like. You know I like toes. I don't like this toe.

"Come on, line up on fricking sides for crying out loud."

Rex Ryan in 2017

Rex Ryan speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Mike Greenberg was a little put off by the remark and fellow NFL analyst Ryan Clark had a message for Toney as well.

"Kadarius Toney, if you turn Rex against feet, you're a bad man," Clark said.

A video captured Mahomes still seeing red as he spoke to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the field. The audio was captured by WROC-TV.

"Wildest f---ing call I’ve ever seen," Mahomes was heard saying. "Offensive offsides on that play, man. F---ing terrible."

Kadarius Toney runs

Kadarius Toney of the Chiefs carries the ball for a touchdown on a play that was called back due to a penalty during the Buffalo Bills game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES, ANDY REID RIP OFFICIATING AFTER LOSS

The star quarterback elaborated on his frustrations with officials after the game.

"It’s tough to swallow," he said. "Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something."

Kadarius Toney points

Kadarius Toney of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown that was called back at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"It's the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."

