Ex-NFL coach Rex Ryan references foot fetish while breaking down Chiefs debacle: 'I don't like this toe'

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan weighed in on the discourse over Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney lining up in the neutral zone before a touchdown play late in the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Toney was called for an offsides penalty, which sent Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into a frenzy as his drive came to an end a few plays later. Mahomes ripped the officiating after the game but got pushback from fans about his complaints.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan on Monday was on ESPN’s "Get Up" and referenced his foot fetish.

"This guy right here – line the heck up," Ryan said as the clip of the play was shown. "… I just said, this is a toe I don’t like. You know I like toes. I don't like this toe.

"Come on, line up on fricking sides for crying out loud."

FROM OUTKICK: JOE BURROW TREATED BACKUP QB JAKE BROWNING’S FAMILY TO SUITE FOR BENGALS GAME

Mike Greenberg was a little put off by the remark and fellow NFL analyst Ryan Clark had a message for Toney as well.

"Kadarius Toney, if you turn Rex against feet, you're a bad man," Clark said.

A video captured Mahomes still seeing red as he spoke to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the field. The audio was captured by WROC-TV.

"Wildest f---ing call I’ve ever seen," Mahomes was heard saying. "Offensive offsides on that play, man. F---ing terrible."

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES, ANDY REID RIP OFFICIATING AFTER LOSS

The star quarterback elaborated on his frustrations with officials after the game.

"It’s tough to swallow," he said. "Not only from me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game. They’re human. They make mistakes. But every week, we’re talking about something."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's the call. Just in that moment. Not for myself. To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I've never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."