Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

Ex-NBA guard Darius Morris dead at 33

Morris played a few seasons in the NBA with the Lakers, Nets, 76ers, Clippers and Grizzlies

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Darius Morris, a former NBA point guard who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 33.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," his family told TMZ Sports. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Darius Miller vs Jazz

Darius Morris, #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers, shoots against the Utah Jazz during a pre-season game at the Honda Center on Oct. 16, 2012 in Anaheim, California. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Morris’ body was found in the Los Angeles area, according to TMZ. No cause of death was immediately announced.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris," the Lakers wrote on X.

Morris was a standout college basketball star at Michigan. He was drafted in the second round in 2011 by the Lakers. He played two seasons with the Lakers before he moved onto the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2013-14 season.

CLIPPERS' RUSSELL WESTBROOK REFUTES 'FABRICATED' REPORTS ON HIS UNHAPPINESS WITH TEAM

Darius Miller vs Kings

Darius Morris, #14 of the Brooklyn Nets, looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 21, 2015 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

He played for three teams that year – the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies included. He spent the 2014-15 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Morris averaged 3.3 points per game in 132 career appearances.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine Darius Morris. In 2010-11 Darius was our starting (point guard)," former Michigan head coach John Beilein wrote on X. "He was a leader in that program changing 21 win season that laid the foundation for Michigan’s next decade of success.

Darius Miller vs Clippers

Darius Morris, #14 of the Brooklyn Nets, drives against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 22, 2014 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"RIP DMo and condolences to the Morris family."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.