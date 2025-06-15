Ex-MLB star Sean Casey 'completely tore his hamstring' during Savannah Bananas game, broadcaster says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Casey, a former MLB All-Star with the Cincinnati Reds, reportedly suffered a serious injury while he played for the highly popular Savannah Bananas baseball team on Friday night.

Cassey suffered a torn hamstring while running the bases as the team played at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, FanDuel Sports Network broadcaster Jim Day said during the Reds’ game against the Detroit Tigers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is real when you're running and you're 51 years of age," Day said, via The Cincinnati Enquirer. "He got a massive ovation. And he was at the plate. And he was rounding first base, thinking about going to second. And the crowd was cheering him on. Now he grabbed his hamstring.

"I thought he was just playing to the crowd. You know like, 'Hey, I'm an older guy and it's hard for me to run.' Turns out he completely tore his hamstring. He completely tore the hamstring off the bone. He's got surgery this week. Took one for the team. . . . We wish Sean Casey the best. That's a tough one right there."

RED SOX ACE GARRETT CROCHET HAS NO REGRETS OVER 'BEST PITCH' VS. AARON JUDGE

The incident occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning. Casey was at the plate when the ball got away from the catcher. He took off for first.

As Casey came around first base, he started to tug at his hamstring. The Bananas sent a pinch-runner for Casey and he came off of the field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What a moment to have one more AB in front of the greatest fans in the world last night in Cincinnati!!" Casey wrote on X. "Thx to @TheSavBananas n @YellowTuxJesse for the opportunity! Banana Ball is so fun, what an experience! I was hoping for one more double in the gap, but I’ll take the walk for the team n tight morning hammy."