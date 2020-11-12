Ex-MLB outfielder sues Giants' ballpark operator over fallout from 2018 tripping incident: reports

A former San Francisco Giants outfielder reportedly filed a lawsuit against the owners of Oracle Park claiming the company should be held responsible for a concussion and recurring symptoms he has suffered since a 2018 incident.

Mac Williamson's injury happened in 2018 when he was trying to catch a ball in foul territory at the ballpark. He fell awkwardly over the bullpen mound and crashed into the wall.

The suit claimed the mounds shouldn’t have been located in that spot, ESPN reported Wednesday.

“My injuries could have been avoided but for the park's failure to relocate the bullpens to where they belonged in the first place,” Williamson said in a statement. “Trying to fight through the concussion over the last 2.5 years has been difficult, both personally and professionally.”

He said he is still suffering from nausea and dizziness and is still experiencing vision issues.

The Athletic noted that Williamson cited other mound incidents at the park. Bryce Harper tripped over one in 2016 and reportedly cited that as the reason why he didn't sign with the Giants when he was a free agent two years ago.

The suit is reportedly filed against China Basin Ballpark Company LLC, which is the owner and operator of the Giants’ ballpark. The bullpen mounds in question were put behind the outfield prior to the 2020 season.

“Since the collision, Williamson has fought through the everyday obstacles that accompany the long-term effects of concussions,” Randy Erlewine, the player’s lawyer, said in a statement. “He also championed the relocation of the bullpens to protect other players. His injury should never have happened, and we believe that CBBC's decision to use on-field bullpens, and its failure later to move them, put his and other players' careers in jeopardy.”

Williamson, 30, was last in the majors in July 2019 when he played for the Seattle Mariners. He hit .182 with three home runs in 25 games for them. He was released and played in South Korea for a stint. He tried to latch on with the Washington Nationals in the spring but never made the team.

The Giants released a statement on the matter without addressing Williamson's specific lawsuit.

"MLB and its clubs have a long-standing practice of addressing claims arising from player injuries through the collectively bargained grievance process and the workers’ compensation system," the statement read, according to The Athletic. "Williamson’s claims are properly resolved through the grievance or workers’ compensation process, not through the courts."