Dallas Cowboys
Ex-Cowboys star trends on social media after Dak Prescott goes down with thumb injury

Tony Romo has not played since 2016

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Dallas Cowboys have their backup quarterbacks already in place as Dak Prescott is set to miss significant time with a right thumb injury, but some thought it could be time for an old flame to return.

Some fans mentioned the return of Tony Romo to the Cowboys in the wake of Prescott’s injury. Romo has not played since 2016. He was injured in 2015 and suffered another injury in 2016 which led to the rise of Prescott and for the former Mississippi State standout to take the starting job.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, wearing a brace on his right hand, responds to questions during a post game news conference following the team's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Romo retired after the 2016 season and has been in the CBS broadcast booth ever since.

The four-time Pro Bowler is only 42 – just a few years younger than Tom Brady, who guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Tony Romo smiles while walking onto the 18th green during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club on April 22, 2022, in Irving, Texas. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Romo may not have had so much success in the playoffs, but his play to get the Cowboys to the postseason was unmistakable.

In 156 games, he had 34,183 passing yards with 248 touchdowns. He is among the leaders in wins (78) for the Cowboys just behind Roger Staubach (85) and Troy Aikman (94).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, left, sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, as Tony Pollard, #20, looks on during the second half of Sunday's game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

It is unlikely Dallas calls Romo back to the playing field. The team is set with Cooper Rush taking the reigns as the starter and Will Grier being the backup.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.