Ex-college football star resigns from new coaching position less than 3 days after taking it

Matt McGloin, a former college football star and NFL quarterback, was set to be a part of the coaching staff at Boston College starting in 2025, but he abruptly resigned less than three days into the job.

Boston College head football coach Bill O’Brien told ESPN that McGloin resigned from his position as the program’s offensive analyst for family reasons. McGloin was Penn State’s starting quarterback in 2012, when O’Brien was the head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McGloin released a statement on the decision. ESPN reported Monday he was hired to be on O’Brien’s staff.

"This week I made a difficult and life-changing decision without full awareness of the consequences it would have on my wife and young children," he said, via The Times-Tribune.

"I truly believed that my decision to accept a role in Boston would be good for my family, but upon further consideration the timing of such a move proved to be less than optimal. I appreciate your respect for the privacy of my family and me at this time."

GEORGIA'S KIRBY SMART TAKES SWIPE AT JOHNNY MANZIEL: 'CHAMPION OF FIREBALL'

The paper noted that McGloin resigned as Lackawanna County commissioner before he reportedly decided to take the job at Boston College. It was unclear if he was going to try to reclaim that position.

McGloin joined Penn State as a freshman in 2009, when Joe Paterno was still the head coach. He emerged as a starter in 2010, sharing time with Rob Bolden.

He broke out during his senior season with 3,271 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes.

McGloin joined the Oakland Raiders in 2013 and was with them for four seasons. He appeared in 13 games and had 1,868 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He did not find the NFL field again after the 2016 season. He briefly played in the XFL with the New York Guardians.