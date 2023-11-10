Ex-Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs suggests coach Jonathan Gannon lied to him shortly before trade to Vikings

Josh Dobbs is familiar with adjusting to a new NFL team.

The veteran quarterback has been traded or released multiple times throughout his career.

He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in August and handled the starting quarterback duties for eight games while Kyler Murray recovered from an ACL injury.

Although the Cardinals got off to a 1-7 start with Dobbs under center, the team was mostly competitive.

The decision to send Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings was somewhat surprising. And Dobbs recently suggested Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon misled him.

"We’re in the locker room. (Gannon) gets off his podium — he does media before I do — and he says I’m starting for the Cardinals in Cleveland the next week. … I go to the facility on Monday, and (Gannon) calls me to his office and says, ‘Hey, we’re gonna start Clayton Tune in Cleveland.’ This is leading up to (Kyler Murray’s) return," Dobbs told the "Torchbearers" podcast.

Dobbs added that Gannon vowed Dobbs would remain in Arizona, but Dobbs' agent later gave him information that directly contradicted what the Cardinals coach told him.

"I went home and called my agent, just talking to him about the situation," Dobbs said.

"Went to sleep, woke up Tuesday morning with a text from my agent saying, ‘Hey, you could be traded today because it’s the trade deadline.’ When I had the meeting with J.G. in Arizona, he looked at me in the face, and he said, ‘You’re not being traded. You’re not being released. You’re going to be here in Arizona.'"

It is unclear whether Gannon was intentionally trying to mislead Dobbs, or if he was simply relying on the information he had at the time of their conversation.

The trade involving Dobbs going to Minneapolis likely developed somewhat quickly considering Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury shortly before the trade deadline.

On Oct. 30, the Cardinals announced rookie quarterback Clayton Tune would start and Dobbs would serve as the backup for a Week 9 game against the Browns. One day later, Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick were sent to the Vikings in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder.

Rookie Jaren Hall started last Sunday's game against the Falcons for the Vikings. But Dobbs was thrust into action after Hall was injured.